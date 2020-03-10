Paula Elaine Wallis Bridges, 64, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. She was born November 30, 1955, to Lelon "Pete" and Polly Wallis. She was a member of Trinity Bible Believing Church. Before her retirement, she was a licensed cosmetologist, worked as an interior designer for and managed Custom Creations, Inc. and Debbie Thornton Designs. She enjoyed shopping, socializing, studying the Bible, church, and taking care of Gary. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Wayne Bridges and Mr. Scott Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery. She is survived by her husband Gary Bridges; and six sisters, Norma Hemwall, Martha (Harold) Eaton, Junie Sweeney, Janice (Kenneth) Hooper, Joan (Luther) Moorman and Debbie (Keith) Thornton. She was preceded in death by her son, WesLee Paul Bridges; her parents; a special nephew, Heath Thornton; three brothers, Will Duane Wallis, Zane Wallis and Carroll Wallis; and two sisters, Geneva Jones and Monna Joyce Johnson Weaver. Pallbearers are Scott Bridges, Duck Leslie, Nathan Bridges and Cayson Inman. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.