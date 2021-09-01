Renesmee Rose Ida-Lee Bridges, the happy and beloved daughter of Jonathon and April Stringfield Bridges, at the tender age of 7 months old passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Renesmee was born on January 20, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was daddy's little girl, and adored by her entire family. Renesmee was such a sweet and joyful baby girl. She enjoyed riding in cars, blowing bubbles, singing, dancing, and talking. Due to health issues from birth she gained the nickname Nemo but she also had many names she was affectionately called Rosebud and Doodle boodle to name a couple. Baby Renesmee is survived by her parents, Jonath0n and April Bridges of Belden; grandparents, Dorothy and David Hamblin of Belden, John and Shelia Bridges of Corinth, and Donnie Stringfield of Illinois; great-grandparents, Louise Morphis, Richard and Alice Floyd, and Evert Bridges; aunts and uncles, Amanda Griffin and her husband, David of Belden, Kayla Pearl and her husband, Skyylar of Corinth; Joshua Bridges and his wife, Paula of Corinth, Tonya Dillard and her husband, Billy of Okolona, Randle Hamblin and wife, Nikki of Belden, and Robert Hamblin and his wife, Marie of Houlka; Godparents, Ashley Carter and Tamika Carter; cousins, Kayden, Matthew, and Conner Griffin, Alexis, Alana, Rebecca, and Aaliyah, and Jasper Dillard, Jasmin and Paul Black, Tiffany and Bryan Ray, and Blake Hamblin. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Wanda Bridges and Eber Morphis; and cousins, Natalie Griffin and Keeley Johnson. Visitation will be 9 until service time Thursday, September 2, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A service honoring Renesmee's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Danny Ethridge officiating with family remarks by her father, Jonathon Bridges, grandfather "Pops", John Bridges, and great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Floyd. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be D. J. Griffin, Joshua Bridges, Jacob Thrasher, and Billy Dillard. Honorary pallbearers will be Randle Hamblin and Richard Floyd. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
