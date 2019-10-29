TIPPAH COUNTY -- Howard Willson Bridges Sr., 77, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2019, at Jackson-Madison General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Services will be on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 2 PM until 5 PM at Campground Methodist Church.

