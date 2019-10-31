Howard Wilson Bridges, Sr. 77, resident of Jackson, TN. formerly of Middleton, TN and well-known area musician, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN following an extended illness. There will be two Celebration of Life Services for family and friends. The first will be 2 PM to 5 PM Saturday, November 2 at Campground Methodist Church, 1617-1635 CR 203, Walnut, MS. The second gathering will be 2 PM to 5 PM Sunday, November 10 at the VFW Post 6496, 285 Airways Blvd, Jackson, TN. A private family burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Pocahontas, TN. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Bridges was born August 17, 1942 in Dale, Arkansas, the son of the late John Wilson and Pearl Garrett Bridges. He received his education in the Hardeman County School System and was employed as a carpenter. With a love for music throughout his life, Mr. Bridges was a member of the Wolf River Band for many years and entertained often at the Jackson VFW Post. Mr. Bridges will be remembered as an outgoing person who enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the bass guitar. Those left to honor his memory include a daughter, Lisa Cass (Ted) of Nashville, TN, one son, Howard Bridges, Jr. (Laura) of Jackson, TN, three sisters, Elizabeth Hopper of Tiplersville, Betty Whisnant of Pocahontas, TN and Linda Ragan (Jerry) of Walnut, MS, one brother, Harold Bridges of Pocahontas, TN and three grandchildren, Garrison Ortega, James and Lily Bridges and his loyal dog "Sissy". He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Becky Stamper Bridges, a sister, Lila Bridges and two brothers, John A. Jackson and Donald Jackson. The family request that memorials be directed to the VFW Post 6496, Jackson, TN. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bridges family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
