W.F. "Pete" Bridges (97) passed away peacefully at his home on August 20, 2020. He was a longtime resident of the Ellistown community. He was a people person and never met a stranger. Growing up he was the oldest of 8 children of Quitman "Tip" Bridges and Grace Adams Bridges. From a very young age he helped plow with mules and farm to provide for the family. School days consisted of walking long distances to Ingomar and Blue Springs. He left school in the 10th grade and later joined CC Camp. He helped dig Snow Lake in Ashland, MS and then watched for fires in the Winburn Tower. When WWII broke out he joined the U.S. Air Force and became an M.P. stationed in Cairo, Egypt. He was the recipient of the Sharp Shooter Medal and met Jimmy Doolittle. He was baptized at Fairfield Presbyterian Church. Over the years he was a farmer, truck driver, baseball player for Futorian, Cotton States and the U.S. Air Force, a bird dog trainer and once named Nurse Good Body for taking care of his wife. He loved to fish, hunt, ride 4-wheelers, garden, drive his Dodge truck and his tractor and tell stories of the past. He remembered every detail. He remained very active at the age of 97. Private family graveside services will be 2 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Ellistown Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Michael Baker officiating and a VA flag service by American Legion Post 72. He is survived by his daughters, Sheila Knowles Beaty, Kay Bouchillon (William), Ivy Blue (Jim) and Darlene Adams; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 71 years, Idell Mooneyhan Bridges; his son, Ronald Bridges and his daughter, Nina Lyles. Special thanks to Wesson & Mothershed Eye Clinic, Dr. Moeller at VA Clinic, Sanctuary Hospice and family and friends for love and support and especially prayers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
-
78°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 21, 2020 @ 5:46 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.