Kellye Michelle Briggs, 35, resident of Memphis, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Methodist Healthcare North in Covington, TN. A Private Family Service will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Kellye was born September 3, 1986in Memphis, the daughter of Terri Gale Bostic and the late Keith Biggers. She received her education at Woodstock Public High School in Millington,was a homemaker throughout her life and loved sharing every opportunity with her children. In addition to her mother, survivors include her children, Bellah and Epic Hobock, ,Trayton and Larry Bostic all of Memphis, two sisters, Kimberly Kimmons (Dewayne) of Pensacola, FL, Shelly Watson (Daryl) of Drummond, TN and a brother, Chris Bostic (Katelyn) of Southaven. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Kellye's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
