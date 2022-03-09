Patricia Ann Smith Briggs, 82, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, March 09, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Corinth on March 22, 1939, to Rev. James H. and Verlie Smith. She was a graduate of Corinth High School and worked for the State of Mississippi for over 15 years. She was a Baptist. She enjoyed making flower arrangements but her greatest joy was her family. Services will be 2 PM Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Baker officiating. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her two sons, Mike Briggs and Jeff Briggs (Shari) all of Baldwyn; four brothers, Jim Smith (Elwanda) of Shreveport, LA, Billy Wayne Smith (Yvonne) of West Monroe, LA, Bob Smith of Morristown, TN and James Smith (Judy) of Morristown, TN; three grandchildren, Lauren Briggs (Craig Spencer), Benjamin Briggs (Jamie) and Emily Briggs (Chris Bramlitt); three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Adley and Parker Briggs. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 5 - 7 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.