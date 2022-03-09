Patricia Ann Smith Briggs, 82, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, March 09, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Corinth on March 22, 1939, to Rev. James H. and Verlie Smith. She was a graduate of Corinth High School and worked for the State of Mississippi for over 15 years. She was a Baptist. She enjoyed making flower arrangements but her greatest joy was her family. Services will be 2 PM Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Baker officiating. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her two sons, Mike Briggs and Jeff Briggs (Shari) all of Baldwyn; four brothers, Jim Smith (Elwanda) of Shreveport, LA, Billy Wayne Smith (Yvonne) of West Monroe, LA, Bob Smith of Morristown, TN and James Smith (Judy) of Morristown, TN; three grandchildren, Lauren Briggs (Craig Spencer), Benjamin Briggs (Jamie) and Emily Briggs (Chris Bramlitt); three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Adley and Parker Briggs. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 5 - 7 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

