Frances Kent Bright, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 in her home in Tupelo, MS. She was born December 1st, 1932 in Ruleville, MS. She was a former resident of Greenville, MS where she was the Vice President of First National Bank before moving to Tupelo, MS where she was a resident for the last 18 years. She was of baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bright, her parents, Wesley Durwood Kent and Lessie Bell Perrigen, her sister, Becky Kent Staggs, and 3 brothers, Billy Kent, Bobby Kent, and Buddy Kent. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Donna Bright Jackson of Tupelo, MS, Beverly Bright (Bubba) Hood of West Monroe, LA, her son, Harold L.(Renee) Bright Jr. of Tupelo, MS, 5 Grandchildren, and 13 Great Grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Saturday April 23, 2022 at 1 P.M. at Mortimer Funeral Home in Greenville, MS. A visitation will be held from 12-1 P.M. for friends and family. Internment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Leland, MS. Mortimer Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials please send to Sanctuary Hospice of Tupelo P.O. Box 2173 Tupelo, MS 38803 or visit www.sanctuaryhospice.org
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.