Patricia Brigman (72) passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a nurse for 40+ years. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, her horses and spending time with her grandchildren. Services are 11 am Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Copeland officiating. Graveside services will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Patricia is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles Brigman of Baldwyn; her sons, Charlie Brigman, Jr. of Baldwyn, Tony Brigman of Baldwyn, Eric Brigman (Teresa) of Baldwyn, Tony Arnold (Shelia) of Hamilton, AL, Tommy Arnold (Amanda) of Guin, AL and Shane Brigman (Lori) of Saltillo; her daughters, Lisa Lampkin of Hamilton, AL, Marsha Howell (Randy) of Blackshear, GA and LaDonna McCarley of Hamilton, AL; her sisters, Ruby Nell Boling of Red Bay and Becky Lindsey of Waycross, GA and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Mae Green; her father, Thomas Bliss; her step-father, Buck Green and her grandson, Brody Arnold. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
