78, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Otis Brinker was born to his late parents, Cleotis Brinker and Alma Mallory on January 4, 1942 in Mississippi. Mr. Brinker was a Trustee at the Morning Star MBC. He worked for 40 years at the Better Brand Distribution Company. Mr. Otis Brinker is survived by two daughters; Tasha Hampton of Tupelo and Adrian Blanchard of Canton, MS. Three sons; Jamie Brinker of Plantersville, Craig Cooperwood (Linda) of Plantersville, and Christopher Hampton (Torrie) of Shannon. Two sisters; Earnestine Skinner and Dorothy Logan both of Tupelo. One brother; Willie B. Betts of Michigan. There are several grandchildren. The visitation will be Saturday, September 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Snow Town Cemetery with Rev. Craig Fields officiating. Mandatory safety measures are in place. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
