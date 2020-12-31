Today we celebrate our sister, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend. To our family and her friend an church no her as the "Popcorn Lady." She always gave us popcorn for Christmas. To others she is known as the "Catfish County" lady, where she worked until her health failed. She had a infectious smile and upbeat spirit. She went to take her place with the Lord, December 27, 2020 around family and loved ones. Carolyn excepted Christ at an early age and joined Red Oak Church in Tupelo, and later attended Synagogue Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Steven Robertson. Carolyn was the 9th child born to Thelmer and Fannie Mae Shumpert. She attended Tupelo schools. She worked at NMMC in many different areas. She later worked at Northeast College Grille and at Catfish County. She married Victor Brinkley and became a military wife an unto this union three kids were born. They traveled the world also living three years in Alaska. Carolyn is survived by her three children Tomeka Shumpert of Hornlake, MS, Vakeisha (Taurus) Lewis of Lakeland, TN, Victor (Sara) Brinkley of Eugene, OR; one brother Floyd Shumpert of Tupelo, MS; three sisters Carrie (Larry) Brown, Marilyn Adams, Earnestine (Jim) Cummings, all of Tupelo; one uncle Robert (Cheryl) Stone of Detroit, MI; five grandchildren Aaliyah Baker, Bryson Nabors, Tania Chills, Caleb Lewis, Max Keith; special friend Patricia Carpenter of Rienzi, MS, special cousin of the home, Michael Stone, and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service for Carolyn will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11am at Synogogue Baptist Church, 182 Hwy 45, Rienzi, MS 38865. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
