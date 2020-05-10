NETTLETON -- Bobbye Miller Brinson, 76, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at NMMC - Gilmore Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 PM at graveside in the Miller family plot at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Visitation will be on Tuesday following the graveside service at the cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.