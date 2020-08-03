Frances "Wanna" Bristow, 88 died at Baldwyn Nursing Home on August 1, 2020. She was a seamstress for Lucy Star Industries. She enjoyed cooking, listening to country music and was an outstanding Basketball player. She was of the Baptist faith. Graveside Services were held Monday at 5: 00 p.m. in the Euclatubba Cemetery with Bro. Scott Witcher officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Mitzie Long & Donny of Guntown; son William Bristow & Janet of Tupelo; one brother James G. Martin of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Marc Long & Paige, Tracie Newell & Jeffery, Jolie Reid & Dan and Hannah Sharpe & Jacob; five great- grandchildren Brannan Newell, Sadie G, Reid, Jon C. Reid, Chaney Bristow Long and Ellie Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents Mitchell & Lorene Sprayer Martin; her husband Henry Ed Bristow; a sister Annie L. Wallis, and a nephew Terry Wallis. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @watersfuneralservice.com
