Sally Ann Bristow, 92, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Sally Ann was born on October 17, 1929 in Chicago, Il. and passed away in Tupelo, MS at The Mitchell Center, where she resided. Sally Ann leaves behind her daughter: Susan Gardner (Rob) of Tupelo and her son: Clifton Bristow (Lisa) of New Albany, MS. Her youngest daughter, Leigh Ann Honeycutt, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dalton Bristow. Sally Ann has four grandchildren: Jason Gardner, Ashley Gillespie (Daniel), Paula Gorlovski (Alexander) and Dylan Bristow. She also leaves behind four great grandchildren, James Gillespie, Gwin Gillespie, Nadia Gorlovski and Melina Gorlovski; the caregivers at the Mitchell Center at Traceway, who lovingly cared for Sally. Sally Ann was born, Sally Ann Allee and resided in her early years in Mattoon, Il. Her family later moved to Tupelo, MS., where she met her husband, Joseph Bristow. Sally Ann and Joseph were married on June 20, 1954. They lived overseas for most of their lives while Joseph followed his career as a geologist with several oil companies. All of their children were born in Venezuela, S.A.. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Today, December 23, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery at the corner of Green and Jackson St. in Tupelo. Visitation will be at the cemetery at 1:30pm prior to service. Dr. Bryan Collier from The Orchard Church in Tupelo will be officiating the service. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel will be handling arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
