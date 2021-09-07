Eugene Britt, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed gardening, hunting arrowheads, riding four wheelers and working on small engines. He was born in Pontotoc County and attended South Pontotoc School. He had worked in the factories and the timber industry. He was always willing to help if you needed him. A visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Blackwelder will hold a private family service at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-mother-Wilma Jean Britt of Toccopola; two brothers-Joey Britt and Mike Britt both of Toccopola; a special friend-Glenda Miller of Toccopola; nephew-Eric Britt; two nieces-Cassidy Tutor and Alex Britt; one great nephew-Knox Tutor. Preceded in death by-father-Edward R "Sonny" Britt; grandparents-Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Tallant and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Britt; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.