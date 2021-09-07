Eugene Britt, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed gardening, hunting arrowheads, riding four wheelers and working on small engines. He was born in Pontotoc County and attended South Pontotoc School. He had worked in the factories and the timber industry. He was always willing to help if you needed him. A visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Blackwelder will hold a private family service at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-mother-Wilma Jean Britt of Toccopola; two brothers-Joey Britt and Mike Britt both of Toccopola; a special friend-Glenda Miller of Toccopola; nephew-Eric Britt; two nieces-Cassidy Tutor and Alex Britt; one great nephew-Knox Tutor. Preceded in death by-father-Edward R "Sonny" Britt; grandparents-Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Tallant and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Britt; and several aunts and uncles.

