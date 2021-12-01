Jerry Wayne Britt, 78, passed away November 30, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Jerry graduated Randolph High School in 1961, after enjoying his senior trip to Las Vegas in a Randolph school bus. He never turned down a rook game. Jerry enjoyed coon hunting with his favorite black and tan hound, Rusty. He liked to "break in" any new hunter he could talk into going, and they usually didn't make it to a second hunt. Another passion was quail hunting, and he loved to see the covey rise. Daddy will be missed. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 6-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Jerry is survived by his children, Edie Washington (husband, Greg and daughters, Whitney and Haley), Dianna Byrd (husband, Mike, and daughters, Taylor and Alex), Jeff Britt (wife, Sabine and daughters, Manon, Romane, and Margaux), Joey Britt (wife, Tracy and children, Jordan, Hannah, Emma, and Jacob), and Jake Britt (wife, Laurie and children, Morgan, Savannah, Jackson, and Addie Mae). He was known as Pa Britt to all of his grandchildren and three beautiful great-grandsons, John, Jude, and Sefton.
