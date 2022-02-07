Jimmy Lynn Britt, 65, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Clay County on September 27, 1956 to parents Grady Miller Britt Sr. and Freddie Geraldine (Stevens) Britt. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. He had worked as a self-employed plumber. He was a member of Cason Baptist Church. He loved antique cars, motorcycles and raising cattle. Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his family and had a passion for children. Funeral services will be at Crosspointe Church in Nettleton on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Matt Long and Bro. Shane Crawford officiating. There will be a private family burial at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. He is survived by one daughter, Tracy Wade (Shannon ),one chosen daughter ,Meghan Bradley (Steven), two sons, Jeff Britt (Sonya Duke), Bobby Joe "B.J." Britt (Tyler Joseph), his earthly soulmate of 15 years Glenda Adams, his special (little girl) Stella Adams, 11 grandchildren; Samantha Sheffield, Madilyn Wade, Brittani Shettles, Hunter Berry, Levi Britt, Zach Britt, Carley Pannell, Kaylyn Pannell, Anna Claire Pannell, Luke Pannell, Kyler Bradley, 4 great grandchildren, two sisters ,Brenda Frost and Linda White, one brother, Grady Britt. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 29 years Vickie Britt and one sister. Pallbearers will be John Albert Leslie, Mark Williams, Andy Lindley, Thomas Adams, George Adams and Michael Huling. Visitation will be Thursday before service time 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Crosspointe Church. In memory of Jimmy donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
