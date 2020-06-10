A shining light went dim on Monday evening, June 8, 2020. Leland Andrew "Andy" Britt, 45, resident of Starkville and former resident of Ripley, departed this life at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness. A private family graveside service will be Thursday, June 11 at Hopkins Cemetery in Benton County. Bro. Doc Shelton will officiate and reflections will be given by his sister, Christie Duncan. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Andy was born September 10, 1974 in Ripley, the son of Doug and Nancy Decanter Britt of Ripley. Andy was a very special person and he filled many hearts throughout his life. Though his condition characterized him as special needs, the word most fitting to describe him was uniquely special. Andy had a love for music, eating, watching game shows on TV and greeting everyone with "Hey". He will be remembered for his sweet spirit, his genuine smile and his pure heart. Andy was a rainbow. Through the tough times, through the adversity and the challenges, he shone through with a special light. It's not fair that he shone brightly for only a short time and then left. Yet we can be assured that like the rainbow, he was a blessing from above. Andy was a gift. For all the ways he taught us about love and for all the love he gave , he was a gift to each of us. May we never forget this beautiful gift. May we give strength and support to his family as they find their way in this world without him. May we honor his memory every time we look up to the sky, look past the clouds and see the rainbow. In addition to his parents, memories will be shared by his sister, Christie Duncan (Shane) of Ripley, a brother, Kevin Britt (Beth) of Collierville, TN, his maternal grandmother, Ruth Decanter of Blue Mountian, a niece Reiley Duncan, a nephew, Keegen Britt and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leland Decanter, his paternal grandparents, RV Britt and Ruby Harford. The family request memorials be directed to Rolling Hills, 206 Womack St., Starkville, MS 39759. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Britt family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
77°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 5:55 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.