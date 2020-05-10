William Shirley Britt, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, May 3, 2020, at The Arbors-Olive Grove Terrace, Olive Branch, Mississippi. Shirley known by his family was also known as Poppa to his grandchildren. Mr. Britt was born in Toccopola, Mississippi, on July 3, 1932. Mr. Britt was a retired Credit Manager, who worked at J. I. Case Company, and was in the Air Force and stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mr. Britt graduated from Toccopola High School and the Memphis State University. Mr. Britt was a Christian, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He was also a Mason. Mr. Britt is preceded by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean Britt, his parents Edgar and Lillian Britt, and one sister Clara Mae Greer. Mr. Britt is survived by three children: Larry Britt (Linda) Oxford, MS, Keena Hayles (Rickey) Olive Branch, MS and Deva Staton (Mike) Melbourne, FL, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Mr. Britt enjoyed reading and working in his flower gardens. He also enjoyed watching and attending Ole Miss football and baseball games. The family will have a graveside service on May 12,2020, at West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. The family request any memorials be sent to West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS.
