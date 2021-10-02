Wilma Jean Britt, 80, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home in Toccopola, MS. Jean was the youngest of five children, born on December 6, 1940 in Lafayette County, to Avin and Virgie Tallant. She married Edward "Sonny" R. Britt on December 17, 1955 and they had three sons, Joey, Mikey, and Eugene. She loved to quilt and shared her talent for quilting all over the country. She loved growing flowers, gardening, spending time with family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and especially enjoyed her great grandson. She was a Christian, a member of Old Stutson Chapel Church in Lafayette County, loved her Savior, and received Christ at a very young age. She was a loving wife and mother and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Jean is survived by her sons, Joey and Mike Britt both of Toccopola; three grandchildren, Cassidy Tutor(Mason), Eric Britt, and Alex Britt; her great-grandson, Knox Tutor; several nieces and nephews; and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Sonny" R. Britt; son, Eugene Britt; two brothers, Harold Dean Tallant and Adron "Peanut" Tallant; two sisters, Ozell Kidd and Nancy Thomas; her parents, Avin and Virgie Tallant, mother-in-law, Mildred Fitts; and sister-in-law, Leona Britt. Services will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jeff Blackwelder officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Leroy Chrestman, Lee Chrestman, Eric Britt, Randy Tutor, Mason Tutor, and Randy Garrison. Visitation will be Sunday, October 3, 5-8PM at the funeral home and Monday October 4, 1PM until service time at the funeral home.
