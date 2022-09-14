Arlin Wayne Brock, 76, resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully Tuesday September 13, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Brock will be 2 PM, Friday September 15, 2022, in the Heritage chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Bor. Greg Beaty, Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon, and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Mr. Brock was born August 23, 1946 in Tippah County to the late Alfred Vincent and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Box Brock. He received his education from Falkner High School and was a valued employed with the Bilt Rite Corporation for 44 years before his retirement. A simple man who enjoyed the simple ways of life, Mr. Brock attended First Baptist Church. An avid country music fan, he participated in country line dances every opportunity he got. Favorite pastimes included, watching baseball and basketball, mowing his yard frequently, and sharing time with his family. Mr. Brock knew when the dust is settled and the crowds are gone, the things that mattered most were his faith, family, and friends. Visitation will be 5 PM until 8 PM Thursday September 15, 2022 and will continue Friday until service time at Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of six years, memories will be shared by two daughters, Tammy Moffitt of Ripley and Angela Bridges(Justin) of Tennessee, two sons, Anthony Brock(Robbie) and Michael Brock both of Ripley, one stepson, Tim Smith(Vicki) of Ripley, three sisters, Nelly Sue Rainey, Bettie Short, and Annie Ruth Studdard, three brothers, Burton Brock, James Lee Brock, and Danny Brock, fifteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Kay Leatherwood Brock. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
