On Sunday evening, January 16, 2022, Bro. Malcom Leon Brock, 85, resident of Thaxton, departed this life peacefully surrounded by loving family in the comfort of his home. Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Bro. Brock will be at 2 Pm Friday, January 21 at Hurricane Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Thursday, January 20 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Temprance Hill Cemetery near Potts Camp. Bro. Brock was born October 11, 1936 in Union County, the son of the late Sidney and Ellie Childs Brock. He was a graduate of the Macedonia Public School System and proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Alaska. He returned home to a career in Sales with the Lance Corporation and along with his wife, operated the Bargain Outlet Furniture Store in New Albany for almost 20 years. In 1981, Bro. Brock entered the ministry and enjoyed serving until his retirement in 1999. After retiring, he served as interim minister for many churches around the Union County area. He will be remembered as a patriotic person, enjoyed watching boxing on television, dabbled in his family heritage and nature walks, which inspired many of his sermons. After many years of remaining faithful and fighting the good fight, God took him home to his true place of citizenship-Heaven. We can only imagine the glories his eyes have seen. We are certain he heard the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Jane Whipple Brock, a daughter, Rachel Hutchings (Scott) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, three sons, Mike Brock (Regina) of Walls, Stepehen Brock (Jessica) of Oxford and Philip Brock (Perri) of Pontotoc and eleven wonderful grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Daniel, Ira Dee, James and Lavaughn. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Brock family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
