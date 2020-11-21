Charlie Ray "Papaw Charlie" Brock, 88, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born on May 12, 1932, in the Eggville Community, to the late Alan Brock and Fleta Jones Brock. On April 17, 1954, he married the love of his life, Linda Johnson Brock. Together they raised two children. After his retirement from Tecumseh, he enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, working in the yard and raising a garden. He loved his visits with his brother and sister. One of his favorite past times was sitting on the front porch of his old childhood home, waving at neighbors as they passed by. He spent nearly every Saturday evening sitting on the porch there with his brother, JR. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. He was a member of Eggville Church of Christ. Private family graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, at the Eggville Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Bates officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He leaves behind one daughter, Teresa Hutcherson of Mooreville and one son, Tim Brock (Sherry) of Eggville; one brother, JR Brock (Martha) of Auburn; one sister, Laverne Sample of Eggville; six grandchildren Trent Hutcherson (Tami), Shane Hutcherson, Dylan Hutcherson (Erica), Kayla Furr (Thomas), Christy Morris (Richard), and Curtis Brock; ten great-grandchildren, John Marlin Morgan, Peyton Furr, Ella Claire Furr, Easton Brock, Emma Cate Smith, Mallie Morris, Marley Hutcherson, Kylee Hutcherson, McKenna Hutcherson, and Ridge Hutcherson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years; his parents; two brothers, Lowell "Dolly" Brock and infant James Allen Brock, Jr.; two infant great grandchildren, Charlie Morgan and Taylor Furr; and one son-in-law, Dennis Hutcherson. Pallbearers will be Trent Hutcherson, Shane Hutcherson, Dylan Hutcherson, Curtis Brock, Richard Morris, and John Marlin Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Byrd, Terry Miller, Peyton Furr, Ridge Hutcherson, Easton Brock, Thomas Furr, Peyton Furr, and the men from his church family at Eggville Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Condolences may be shared with the Brock family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
