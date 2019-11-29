James Honald Brock, 72, resident of the Ruckersville Community and lifetime Tippah Countian, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Brock will be at 2 PM Saturday, November 30 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Wade Studdard officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Brock was born September 23, 1946 in Tippah County and was the son of the late James Vardaman and Dovie Mae Arnold Brock. He received his education in the Tippah County Public School System and was a valued employee of Bilt-Rite Corporation for 40 years before retiring. A Christian, Mr. Brock will be remembered as a "people" person who loved humor, having his way by "manipulating his family "and good conversations with family and friends. He enjoyed watching westerns on television, eating a good meal and found much pleasure is satisfying his "sweet tooth". Visitation will be today from 12 Noon until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Brock leaves two sisters, Doris Barkley of Tiplersville and Mae Dunn of Walnut, two brothers, Danny Brock of Walnut and Harold Dean Brock (Joyce) of Tiplersville, four nieces, Annette Ross, Heather Bell, Sabrina Brock and Renae Brock and two nephews, Sammy Brock and Jodie Brock. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Brock, Sandy Brock and Sue Jean Brock and a brother, James Arnold Brock. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brock family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.