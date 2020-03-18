JoAnn Honeycutt Brock, 81, died at her residence in Verona on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after an illness of about a year. JoAnn was born in Humphreys County, Belzoni, Mississippi on January 8, 1939 to the late Elzie Franklin Honeycutt and Hattie Lucille DeLoach Honeycutt. She grew up near Wolf Lake in the Delta and farmed the cotton fields early in life. She and her late husband, Billy Ray Brock, moved to Lee County (Verona) almost 50 years ago making this area their home most of their adult lives. JoAnn worked in area factories including Hunter-Sadler, Blue Bell, Five G's among others for much of her life until spending the last 10 plus years of her life working in the school cafeterias in Plantersville and Verona Schools. She loved children and meeting their needs and was known by most as Mamaw Brock. She deeply loved her own family and especially her grandchildren. JoAnn enjoyed reading, watching TV especially game shows and Hallmark movies and sharing her wicked sense of humor with family and friends everywhere. An avid Mississippi State Sports fan, she was a devoted follower of the Girl's basketball team. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Verona. Due to the guidelines of the Coronavirus Pandemic, all services will be private to the family. Burial will be in the family plot at Canton City Cemetery. Friends are welcome to send their expressions of sympathy to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. If you wish to honor her life, it is suggested memorials be made to Special Olympics, 2906 N. State St., # 206, Jackson, MS. 39216, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105, or the American Cancer Society, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Lori Luna (Alberto) of Eggville; two sons, Jeff Brock (Mary) of Verona, and Mike Brock (Annette) of Peaceful Valley in Itawamba Co.; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Hill (Taylor) of Arkansas; and a host of other near relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, E.F. and Hattie Honeycutt; her husband, Billy Ray Brock; her siblings, Paulette Womack and 3 infants; a grandson, Adam, and granddaughter, Marlene.
