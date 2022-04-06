Joe Dalton Brock, 67, long time resident of New Albany, and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, entered into his eternal home on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services honoring the life of Mr. Brock will be 2PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at West Tallahachie Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Benefield officiating. Born May 30, 1954 in New Albany, he was the son of the late James and Gladys Irvin Brock. He received his education from the Holly Springs Public School System. At an early age Mr. Brock gained the passion and carpentry skills needed to eventually own and operate Brock Construction. He will be remembered as a master of the trade. His love for motorcycles and old cars, which was a passion he shared with brothers. Mr. Brocks passion for coon hunting and his stories for always having a "good dog", was passed down to anyone who would "go a huntin" with him. An epitome of respect for all mankind, Mr. Brock leaves a legacy of always seeing the good in everyone he met. A faithful member of West Tallahachie Baptist Church, His love for the Lord will still shine through in their daily activities. Visitation will be from 10AM until 2PM, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at West Tallahachie Baptist Church. The burial will follow in the Enterprise Cemetery. Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 36 years, Cheryl Horn Brock, three daughters, Tammy Jo Brock Rappa (Jamie) of Red Banks, Sarah Hope Brock Jarvis of Myrtle, Hanna Faith Brock Lam of Elkmon, AL, one son, Zachary Ray Brock (Gabbi) of Fort Wayne, IN, one sister, Joyce Brock Langston (Ricky) of Kissimmee, Fl, two brothers, Alton Brock (Denita) and Johnny Brock (Lisa) of New Albany. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Brock family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
