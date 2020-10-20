Julia Fay Franks Brock, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020 from her residence in Eggville. Julia was born in the Fawn Grove Community of Itawamba County on January 26, 1936, the daughter of the late Marvin Franks and Costell Houston Franks. She married the love of her life, Lowell Brock on May 16, 1953 and they made their home in Eggville the rest of their lives. A master seamstress, Julia was known far and wide for her sewing and alteration skills. She worked at Mantachie Mfg, Futorian Mfg., One Hour Martinizing and finished her career as the alterations lady for MLM Clothiers in Tupelo. She once made all the choir robes for Eggville Freewill Baptist Church and made countless wedding dresses and cheerleader outfits over her lifetime. Julia was a longtime faithful member of the Eggville Freewill Baptist Church until her health failed. In her later years, she spent much of her free time listening to the Bible on tapes and watching Church services all Sunday morning on TV. Julia enjoyed good conversation with family and friends but especially doted over her grandchildren who loved their "Mamaw." Due to Covid-19, a private family service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her Pastor, Dr. Gerald Gann, officiating. Private burial will follow in the Eggville Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Those who wish to view the service may do so by going to www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 1 PM Wednesday or any time thereafter as it will be permanently archived. She leaves behind her daughters, Rhonda Shumpert and husband, Bob of the Richmond Community, and Sandy Byrd and her husband, Gary of the Eggville Community; her granddaughters, Kristin Shumpert of New York City, Katie Roberts (Ben) of Hoover, AL, Candie Beane (Blake Jones) of Dorsey, and Kelsey Watson (Zack) of Brookhaven, MS; her great-grandchildren, John Tyler Beane, Parker Watson, and Mila Watson; her sisters, Jane Mask of Shannon, Marilyn Knowles of Nettleton, and Carolyn Ratliff of Mantachie; her brother, Dale Franks (Judy) of Mantachie; several nieces and nephews; and close family friends Barry and Berniece Palmer, and Tony and Melanie Williams and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lowell Brock on June 21, 1989; her daughter, Chasity Brock on June 21, 2019; sisters, Verble Bowden, and Sue Spurr, and brothers, Bobby, James M., and Joel Franks. Pallbearers will be Bob Shumpert, Gary Byrd, Ben Roberts, Blake Jones, Zach Watson, Tim Brock, Tony Williams, Cody Williams, John Tyler Beane and Parker Watson. Memorials may be made to the Eggville Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 1153 Road 1498, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
