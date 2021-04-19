Kenneth "Kenny" Delane Brock, age 73, of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. Kenny was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Collier Restaurant Group after 25 years of service. He was a native of Montpelier, Mississippi and a graduate of Clay County High School. He was of the Methodist faith and was a people person who loved helping others. Kenny was known for being an excellent craftsman who could fix or make anything presented to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Madison Brock. Kenny is survived by his sons, Michael and Kevin Brock; brothers, Eddie Brock (Sandra), Gary Brock (Roxie); sisters, Lynn Simmons (Leon), Cathy McKinney (Jimmy); several nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
