Kenneth "Kenny" Delane Brock, age 73, of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. Kenny was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Collier Restaurant Group after 25 years of service. He was a native of Montpelier, Mississippi and a graduate of Clay County High School. He was of the Methodist faith and was a people person who loved helping others. Kenny was known for being an excellent craftsman who could fix or make anything presented to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Madison Brock. Kenny is survived by his sons, Michael and Kevin Brock; brothers, Eddie Brock (Sandra), Gary Brock (Roxie); sisters, Lynn Simmons (Leon), Cathy McKinney (Jimmy); several nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.