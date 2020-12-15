Linda McClusky Brock, 67, resident of Ripley, departed this life Sunday evening, December 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Graveside Services honoring the life of Mrs. Brock will be at 1 PM Thursday, December 17 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Bro Jesse Cutrer officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Brock was born January 18, 1953 in Tippah County and is the daughter of Ernestine Griffin McClusky of Ashland and the late Herschel McClusky. She received her education in the Ashland Public School system and was married December 19, 1969 to her beloved husband, Gerald Brock who survives. A member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Ashland and homemaker, Mrs. Brock loved and cherished life, her family and friends. Her home was a gathering place for her children and grandchildren who knew they would be greeted with a smile and a heart full of love. In earlier years she enjoyed traveling as long as her health permitted and was always ready for a good game of cards with her sisters. Cross-stitching was a favorite pastime. She will be remembered by many for her devotion to her family and her gentle nature. Blessed with a loving family,Mrs. Brock is also survived by three sons, Nicky Brock (Jeannie) and Stanley Brock (Miranda), both of Ripley and Brad Brock (Tabitha) of Rienzi, two sisters, Janice Jackson and Teresa McMullen, both of Ashland, six grandchildren, Hunter Brock, Kyle Brock (Veronica), Kelsey Moore (Landon), Kayla, Taylor and Montana Brock and six great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene McClusky. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brock family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
