Shirley Wayne Brock, 84, resident of Tippah County passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Brock will be 2 PM, Monday January 24, 2022 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Jeter and Bro. Mike Green officiating. Burial will follow in Golden Hill Cemetery. Mr. Brock was born March 5, 1937 in Tippah County, the son of the late Manuel H. and Janie Etta Walker Brock. He received his education from Buena Vista Public School and Pine Grove High School and was employed with Mike Roberts Home Builders for 10 years before his retirement. A Christian, Mr. Brock was a talented musician who enjoyed strumming the guitar, singing and entertaining with his beloved family and friends. He loved live performances and could be found at area nursing homes or local TV Channel 19 singing and praying for those in need. Hobbies included gardening, puzzles and sharing quality time with his much adored grandchildren. He made many friendships through his music and will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Visitation will be 5 PM until 8 PM Sunday, January 23, 2022 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Daryl Jackson Brock, one daughter, Janie Lee Landers(Brandon) of Ripley, one son, Roger Stacy Brock(Tammy) of Corinth, two step daughters, Roseann Gillard(Tommy) of Ripley and Joanne Smith(David) of Dumas, one step son, James Allen Hutcheson(Shelley) of Myrtle, two brothers, Alvie Brock of Southaven and Harold Brock(Jamie) of Falkner, one step sister, Naomi Davis(Milton) of Ripley, five grandchildren, Julia Williams(Robert), Jenna Landers, Brandi Landers, Anna Kayte Brock, and Andrew Colton Brock, one great grandson, Tyler Williams, and a host of family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rosa Lee Bullock Brock, a son, Gary Wayne Brock, four sisters, and four brothers. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brock Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
