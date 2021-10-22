Wendy Michelle Sparks Brock, 43, resident of Walnut, departed this life unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, October 21, 2021 at her residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Wendy will be at 2 PM Sunday, October 24 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Hoggard and Bro. Jim Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery near Walnut. Wendy was born October 22, 1977 in Jackson, TN and is the daughter of Cathy Walker Medlin (David) of Walnut and Tommy Sparks of Hornsby, TN. She was a 1997 graduate of Walnut High School and was employed in the manufacturing industry throughout her life. A Christian, Wendy was a "homebody" at heart and loved being surrounded by her family. She was known as an avid conversation extraordinare who didn't mind sharing her thoughts or to have a good laugh. Trips to Orange Beach, shopping, movies and sushi were favorite pleasures. Wendy's life would seem too short to many, but those who were blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM Sunday, October 24 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her parents, memories will continue to be shared by her daughter, Paige Brock (Cameron Moore) of Walnut, a sister, Judy Fuselier of Walnut, her maternal grandmother, Emogene Walker of Walnut and two "grandpuppies", Squirrel and Sophia. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Sanford, maternal grandfather, Charles Walker and paternal grandparents, J. W. and Annie May Sparks. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Wendy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
