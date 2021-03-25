Virginia Jolly Brookins, 91, a great public educator, church and community leader in Okolona, transitioned from this life to her eternal life from her longtime home in Chickasaw County on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after a brief illness. Virginia was born into a pioneer Chickasaw County family, the Jolly's on April 19, l930. Her parents were Hal. T. Jolly, Sr. and Virginia Ruth Harris Jolly. Steeped by heritage in the tenents of the Methodist Faith, Virginia was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Okolona where she was active in all its ministries esp. the United Methodist Women. Virginia married William D. "Dedus" Brookins, Jr.. He died on Feb. 24, 2010. Virginia was educated in the public schools of Chickasaw County graduating from Okolona High School in l948. She continued her quest of lifelong learning by getting her BS from Mississippi University for Women in l952 in Home Economics. She later received certifications in Adult Education from Florida State University and Mississippi State University and ultimately in l979, received her MA from Mississippi State in Guidance and Counseling. Her teaching career spanned almost 4 decades with stints in Florida, at Verona Jr. High with the bulk of her teaching in the Okolona Public Schools where she taught 6 th and 7 th grade science, career counseling and spent the bulk of her career as a guidance counselor. She was named Teacher of the Year in l990. Much beloved and respected by her students, she served as past President of the Tombigbee Counselors Association and a member of the Mississippi Counselors Association. She was a past President of the Twentieth Century Club and an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her long and fruitful life will long be remembered by family and friends. A service celebrating her life will be held in the Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church south of Okolona with Bro. Steve Driskill officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Saturday only at the Church. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jinny Jolly (Deedie) Pearson and her husband, Mike; a son, William D. "Brook" Brookins and wife, Sharon. Grandchildren, Jenna Lee Aldridge (Brian), Merry Claire Gregory (Ben) and William Allen Pearson, Hannah Brookins and Hillary Brookins Poe; 7 great grandchildren. her sister in law, Doris Sue Jolly. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dedus and her 4 brothers, Dan, Hal, Jr., Luther Paden Jolly and Mark Ray Jolly, the latter two dying while serving their Country in WW II.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.