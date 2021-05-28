Brandi was born on October 2, 1975 with a kind heart and no fear. Brandi always wanted to fly and on May 26, 2021 she peacefully received her wings for her most amazing flight. Brandi is now in Heaven with her Savior and her children, Isreel and Tatiauna. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her mother, Tammy Walters (Kenneth) of Houston; three sisters, Paula Browning (Kevin), Amanda Smith Clark (Clay) and Marianne Crawford (Darrell); one brother, Matt Walters (Jessie); one daughter, Cheyenne Woods (Brian); three grandsons, Isreel Hawkins, Sean Issac Woods and John Tyler Woods all of Houston. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Henry Smith; a brother, Matthew Smith; a son, Isreel Pratt; a daughter, Tatiauna Pratt and her grandmother, Jane Gann McCollum. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Smith and Anna Dendy. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
