Carolyn Daniel Brooks, 77, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her son's residence in the Wren community of Monroe County after a brief illness. Carolyn was born in Collinswood, Tennessee on October 18, 1942 to the late Thomas Leo and Grace Brown Daniel. The family moved to the Okolona area in 1957. She married C. B. Brooks on Oct. 13, 1968 and he died on Sept. 4, 1999. Carolyn was a hard worker and for over 40 years was a seamstress in the furniture industry. Her employments included Futorian, Lifestyle, Styleline, and Feista Furniture Companies. Spiritually she was deeply rooted in the Holiness Faith. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, arts and crafts of all kinds, flowers, and everything Ole Miss, especially Rebel football. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Wayne Thorn and Bro. Greg Lambert officiating. Private burial will follow in East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Monday only. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Carolyn is survived by her sons, C. E. Brooks of Wren, and Phillip Brooks (Twanda) of Hurricane Community in Pontotoc Co.; her only grandchild, Savannha Cheyenne Brooks Woods (Brian) of Wren; four great-grandchildren, Isreel Wade Hawkins, Sean Issac Woods, John Tyler Woods, and Blaine Benefield; her siblings, Jimmy Mac Daniel (Kay) of Okolona, Brenda Marion (Thomas) of Van Vleet, and Linda Norman (Michael) of Okolona; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, C.B., her mother-in-law, Ruby Brooks, and her sister, Judy Lambert and her husband, Charles.
