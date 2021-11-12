Amory - Eddie Dean Brooks, 70, met his Savior face to face on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Born on February 21, 1951, in Houlka, MS, he was the son of the late L.C. Brooks and Ruby Lambert Brooks. Eddie attended school in Okolona and began working at a young age. He became self employed and through lots of hands on training, he became a skilled Diesel mechanic. Later in life, Eddie also worked as a truck driver for United Furniture. He served the United States Military as a US Marine. Eddie married the love of his life, Melba Allen Brooks, and together they were blessed with a daughter and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a great provider for his family and he was proud of all they had become. As a Christian, Eddie lived his faith out by his daily walk. He was a member of the Bethany Church of God of Prophecy and he cherished the salvation offered to him through Christ Jesus. He was a good hearted man who was friendly, always making others smile as he was a big jokester. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to Gospel music, deer hunting, and being a part of the Four Point Hunting Club. Eddie was most proud of the wonderful family he rose. Above all, his family and God meant the world to him. Although he will be missed dearly, his family and friends will cherish all the great memories made through the years. He was a wonderful man and father. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Brooks Gregory (Alan), Amory; grandchildren, Alannah and Landon Gregory (Madison); Summer Gregory; Emily, Kayla, Taylor, Tanna and Chevy Gregory; great-grandchildren, Blayze, Hayze, and Mayzee Gregory; sisters, Kathy Parchman, Okolona, Wanda McCollum, New Albany, and Michelle Moore (George), Amory; brothers, Ernie Sykes, Okolona, and Robbie Brooks, Prairie, MS. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Allen Brooks, one brother C.B. Brooks. A graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 am at the East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Okolona, MS, with Bro. Dean Allen officiating. Burial will follow with Pallbearers being Alan Gregory, Landon Gregory, Caleb Thomas, and Darrell Franks. Honorary pallbearers will be H.D. Allen, Aaron McCollum, Ernie Sykes, Rickey McCollum and Donald Davis. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. The family requests that everyone in attendance to please wear a mask.
