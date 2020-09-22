SOUTHAVEN -- Emma Brooks, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home in Southaven. Services will be on private at Belle Memorial. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept 25, 2020 from 11 am to 1 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

