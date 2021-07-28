Evelyn Ann Brooks, 35, was born December 5, 1985, in New Albany, MS, to Marilyn Prather Colyer and Jimmy Ray Brooks, Sr. God called her home on July 25, 2021. She became a member of Union Grove UMC at a young age and remained a devout member until her passing. Evelyn graduated from Ripley High School in 2004. After graduation, she attended Northeast Mississippi Community College on a basketball scholarship and later attended Mississippi State University. She was a dedicated employee at Wal-Mart Distribution Center for 10+ years. She leaves those behind to cherish her memory; son, Ethan Crayton; parents, Marilyn (James) Colyer of Ripley, MS and Jimmy (Patricia) Brooks of Una, MS; grandmother, Erma Brooks of Ripley, MS; siblings, Shayla (Shamain) Rucker; Jimmy (Ayesha) Brooks and Tavares Foote of Ripley, MS; step-siblings, Amy (Sapada) Thomas of Tupelo, MS, Kimberly Cooper of Shannon, MS. and Chastity (Herman) Bingley of Katleen, TX., and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 from 2p-6p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS and Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10a-12p with the family present at Ripley High School Event Center, Ripley, MS. Memorial Service will follow on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 12p at Ripley High School Event Center, Ripley, MS. Face coverings are highly recommended. Interment will follow at White Oak Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
