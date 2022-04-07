Glorious was born on April 21, 1948 to the late Albert Brooks, Sr. and Annie Mae Richardson Brooks of Shannon, MS. She departed this earthly life from Sunshine Nursing Home in Pontotoc, MS on Wednesday afternoon, March 30, 2022. Glorious leaves to cherish precious memories, a beautiful daughter, Tanya Wallace Crump (Jermaine) of Shannon, MS, loving sons: Maurice D. Wallace of Shannon, MS and Anthony L. Wallace (Kenya) of Houlka, MS; her precious mom, Annie Mae Richardson Brooks; brothers: Albert Brooks Jr., (Joyce), Rev. Russell Brooks all of Shannon, sisters: Delois Fields of Shannon, MS and Margaret Carouthers (Sam) of Okolona, MS; her grandchildren: Taniyah J. Wallace, Lazente D. Wallace, LaToya P. Boone, SanQueeta Meredith, Raven Jenkins and WaKetra Ivy; eight great grandchildren, a special godchild, Nicole Baker; best friends: Beatrice Buchanan of Shannon, MS, Frankie Morris of Tupelo, MS, Nellie Betts of Verona, MS, Aretha Harden of St. Louis, MO and Florence Davis of Grand Rapids, MI; a special childhood friend, Annis Jenkins of Tupelo, MS; and remembering Glorius with lots of love, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00am at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church in Shannon, MS. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service (10:00am-11:00am) at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.