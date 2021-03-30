James William Brooks Jr, 59, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:00am at Verona City Cemetery. Please visit our website for full details. Associatedfuneral.com Our condolences and prayers go out to every family member and we are honored to serve the family of James Brooks..

