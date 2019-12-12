Martha R. Brooks

Martha Raye Thomas Brooks,74, was born on January 9, 1945 in Ripley, Mississippi. She departed her earthly life on December 8, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Lincoln Brooks of Ripley, Mississippi; daughter, Argentry (Donit) Fisher of Mesquite, Texas; sister, Billie Ruth (Hiriam) Foote of Atlanta, Georgia; four sister-in-laws: Miller Naylor, Virginia Thomas, and Mary Francis Bayolo, all of Ripley, Mississippi and Dale Thomas of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren; three great-grand children; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ripley 2nd Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

