Martha Raye Thomas Brooks,74, was born on January 9, 1945 in Ripley, Mississippi. She departed her earthly life on December 8, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Lincoln Brooks of Ripley, Mississippi; daughter, Argentry (Donit) Fisher of Mesquite, Texas; sister, Billie Ruth (Hiriam) Foote of Atlanta, Georgia; four sister-in-laws: Miller Naylor, Virginia Thomas, and Mary Francis Bayolo, all of Ripley, Mississippi and Dale Thomas of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren; three great-grand children; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ripley 2nd Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
50°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 12, 2019 @ 7:27 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.