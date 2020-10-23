BYHALIA -- Mary Ann Brooks, 55, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her home in Byhalia . Celebration of Life Memorial. Services will be on a later day at the request of the family. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

