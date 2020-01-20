Our beloved daughter, mother, Nana and friend, Melissa Ann "Missy" Allen Brooks, 53, lifelong resident of Tippah County, died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Services cherishing the life of Missy will be at 1 Pm Tuesday, January 21 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery. Missy was born October 14, 1966 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of Charlotte Smith Allen of Falkner and the late Clinton Dale Allen. She was a 1984 graduate of Walnut High School and continue her education at Northwest Community college where she earned her Associates Degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. A Christian, Missy was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse with Mercy Hospice for many years. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, her wonderful grandchildren and for the many families and friends she cared for during her career. The Ocean, seashells and reading books were pleasures she enjoyed. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her mother, memories will be shared by two daughters, Charlotte "Charley" Maijale (Johnathan) of Dallas, TX, Laura Ray (Frank) of Walnut, one son, James Drew Brooks (Ashely) of Walnut and her eight much adored grandchildren, Cheyenne, Jasmine, Leanna "Paige" and Jake Brooks, Braxton Voyles, Brayden Ray, Tony Mooijweer, and Jackson Maijala. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Missy's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
