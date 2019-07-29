Okolona-Ruby Lorene Lambert Brooks, 93, a precious ole soul completed her earthly pilgrimage and entered into the pearly gates of heaven on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona, where she had resided the last 10 years. Ruby was born in Calhoun County on Feb. 16, 1926 to the late Kenny and Elsie Marie Neal Lambert. She lived most of her adult life in Okolona where she was a seamstress for many years with Delta Trousers/Meadow Sportswear. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and cooking. A longtime faithful member of Bethany Church of God of Prophecy for 61 years, Ruby was passionate about her salvation through Jesus Christ and loved sharing the message of grace with everyone she came in contact with. She loved her Church, taught Sunday school and served in many other capacities. Ruby's enduring legacy will be the love and loyalty she showed towards her Lord and Savior and the blessing she was to her precious family and many friends throughout her life. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy west of Okolona with her pastor's, Bro. Jim Jackson, Bro. Edwin Pharr and Bro. Jeremy Lincoln officiating. Burial will follow in East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 PM-8 PM today (Tue) and from 10 AM -service time on Wednesday all at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. "Miss" Ruby leaves behind her children; Wanda Gail McCollum (Frankie) of New Albany, Kathy Parchman of Shannon, Eddie Brooks of Okolona, Robbie Brooks of Prairie and Ernie Sykes of Okolona; 16 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Kenny and Elsie Lambert, and her son, C. B. Brooks. Pallbearers will be Aaron McCollum, James Allen "Buck" McIntosh, Owen Brooks, Kirby Sykes, Ricky McCollum, and Charlie Baughman. Memorials may be made to Bethany Church of God of Prophecy, 2148 Hwy 32 West, Okolona, MS. 38860. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
85°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 29, 2019 @ 7:22 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.