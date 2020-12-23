Mr. (Coach) Curtis C. Brooks, Sr. was born on February 18, 1932 in Lexington, MS. God called him home on December 19, 2020. He attended school at Ambrose and Mount Olive High School in Holmes County. He enlisted in the military and served in the Korean War and worked as a medic from August 10, 1953 through August 9, 1955. After returning from the service he attended Mississippi Valley State University and earned a degree in Health and Physical Education. In 1958 he moved to Ripley, MS and worked at Walnut Consolidated School and in 1960 taught and coached at Line Street Consolidated School High School until 1970. He continued his teaching and coaching career at Ripley Middle School until his retirement in 1993. He was considered one of the greatest coaches for basketball and football. He is remembered for sharing his gift of laughter and making students feel that they had worth. As long as he was able he was the number one supporter of the teams and definitely was the supporter of his grandchildren. On February 1, 1959 he was joined in holy matrimony to Emma Jean Sly. To this union three children were born: Curtis Brooks Jr., Jimmy Ray Brooks, Sr. and Barbara Ann Brooks Smith, whom proceeded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 61 years, Emma Jean Brooks, two sons, Curtis Brooks Jr. of Atlanta, GA and Jimmy Ray (Patricia) Brooks Sr., of Una, MS., one brother Robert (Doris) Brooks of Chicago, IL,. 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ripley Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.