COFFEEVILLE -- STEVE BROOKS Sr., 64, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hosp in OXFORD. Services will be on Sun. 3 Nov 2019 at 3 PM at Daniel Temple, Derma, MS. Visitation will be on 3 Nov 2019-2-3 PM at Daniel Temple,Derma, MS..

