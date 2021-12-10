Tammy Sue Brooks, 50, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her home in San Pierre. She was born July 27, 1971, to Charles Ray and Jo Ann Brooks. She was loving, caring, self-less, quick-witted, and spoke highly of those she cared about. She loved her sons very much and devoted herself to raise them right. She was a homemaker, enjoyed arts and crafts, and was full of love for animals and for her family. She loved music, cooking, making people laugh, and spoiling her grandkids. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. She is survived by three sons, Nikolas Brooks, Joey Guajardo, and Christian Guajardo; her mother, Jo Ann Brooks; three sisters, Wanda (William) Kolar, Debbie (Hank) Lilley and Donna Brooks; and two grandchildren, Nikolas Brooks, Jr., and Ariana Guajardo. She was preceded in death by her son, Dillon Ray Guajardo; her father, Charles Ray Brooks; and her brother, Jimmy Ray Brooks. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
