Ruth Edell Irwin Brotherton, 92, passed away Monday, November 02, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Thursday November 5, 2020 2:00 PM at Tippah Memorial Gardens.

