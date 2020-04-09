MEMPHIS -- Jerry Gordon Brounson, 53, passed away Wednesday, April 01, 2020, at St Francis Hospital in Memphis. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday April 11, 2020 at Spirit of Life Cemetery Byhalia, MS. Burial will follow at Spirit of Life Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

