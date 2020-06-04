Dudley Gilbert Broussard, 85, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born December 16, 1934 in Houston, TX to the late Dudley John and Jewel Gatewood Broussard. He was a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church. Gilbert served our country for four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was retired from Mohasco Furniture in the Human Resource Department. A private family graveside service will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany with Bro. Bill Everett and Bro. Stephen Ewing officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Dodson Broussard; one daughter, Lea Taylor (John) of New Albany; two sons, John Broussard of Cartersville, GA, Tom Broussard (Carman) of New Albany; six grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Brandy Taylor, Nick Broussard, Mary Beth Trotter, Michael Broussard and Jake Broussard; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Tony Broussard (April) of Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Nita Epstein. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the New Albany Presbyterian Church, Hwy 15 South New Albany, MS 38652 or the Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo, 5159 West Main Street Tupelo, MS 38841. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
