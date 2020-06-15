HOULKA -- Archie Ted Brown, 47, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home in Houlka, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Rose Hill Cemetery at Houlka, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M.

